NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Stock Price Up 5.5%

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.21 and last traded at $4.02. Approximately 336,117 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 561,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NeuroMetrix stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,841 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 14,245 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.92% of NeuroMetrix worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

