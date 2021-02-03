Nevada Copper Corp. (NCU.TO) (TSE:NCU) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Nevada Copper Corp. (NCU.TO) (TSE:NCU) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Nevada Copper Corp. (NCU.TO) in a research report issued on Sunday, January 31st. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $0.20 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Nevada Copper Corp. (NCU.TO) from C$0.15 to C$0.20 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

NCU stock opened at C$0.16 on Wednesday. Nevada Copper Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$287.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27.

Nevada Copper Corp. (NCU.TO) Company Profile

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and iron ores. Its principal property is the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, United States. The company was formerly known as Astron Resources Corporation and changed its name to Nevada Copper Corp.

