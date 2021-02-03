New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Shares Up 13.1%

Shares of New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) shot up 13.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.47 and last traded at $7.40. 4,346,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 5,285,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.54.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.79. The firm has a market cap of $37.98 million, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 38.80, a current ratio of 38.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get New Concept Energy alerts:

New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a net margin of 533.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

New Concept Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates oil and gas wells, and mineral leases primarily in the United States. Its oil and gas wells, and mineral leases are located in Athens and Meigs counties in Ohio; and Calhoun, Jackson, and Roane counties in West Virginia. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 153 producing gas wells; 44 non-producing wells and related equipment; and mineral leases covering approximately 20,000 acres.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.