New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Has $44.15 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 31.1% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $44,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,604,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,686,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,868 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,422 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,582,000 after purchasing an additional 542,107 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,269,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,090,000 after acquiring an additional 42,363 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,293,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,242,000 after purchasing an additional 25,350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $382.31. 47,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,823,389. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $376.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.23. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $387.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

