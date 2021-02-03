New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) Short Interest Update

New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the December 31st total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

New Jersey Mining stock remained flat at $$0.25 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.29. New Jersey Mining has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.39.

New Jersey Mining Company Profile

New Jersey Mining Company explores for, develops, and extracts gold, silver, and base metal resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho and Western Montana. The company focuses on mining and milling of ore from its 100% owned the Golden Chest Mine that consists of 25 patented mining claims covering 280 acres and 90 unpatented claims mine covering 1,390 acres located in Murray, Idaho.

