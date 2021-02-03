New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) Short Interest Update

New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the December 31st total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
New Jersey Mining stock remained flat at $$0.25 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.29. New Jersey Mining has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.39.
New Jersey Mining Company Profile
