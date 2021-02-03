New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of The Brink’s worth $4,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in The Brink’s by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 193,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,942,000 after buying an additional 56,040 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in The Brink’s by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Brink’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in The Brink’s by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,476,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,725,000 after buying an additional 268,087 shares in the last quarter.

BCO stock opened at $71.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -285.52 and a beta of 1.53. The Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $88.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.42%.

BCO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

About The Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

