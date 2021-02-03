New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.43 Million Stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,702 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.21% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $5,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $254,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $280,000. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

CATY opened at $35.43 on Wednesday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.52.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 29.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jane H. Jelenko sold 3,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $108,718.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Irwin Wong sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,466 shares of company stock worth $644,214 in the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

