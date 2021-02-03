Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.12

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.12 and last traded at $25.94, with a volume of 107206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.40.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NWL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.80.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.46.
Newell Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:NWL)
Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.
