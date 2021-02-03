Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.12

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.12 and last traded at $25.94, with a volume of 107206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NWL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.46.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 1.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 48,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development.

