Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Short Interest Up 15.3% in January

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400,000 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the December 31st total of 6,420,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

In other Newmont news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $313,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,397 shares in the company, valued at $16,561,828.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $319,042.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,025,786.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,747 shares of company stock worth $2,258,829 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 1,446.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NEM opened at $59.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.17. The stock has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.14. Newmont has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NEM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Newmont from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.24.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

