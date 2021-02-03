Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.50 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Newmont in a research note issued on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the basic materials company will earn $2.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.43. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Newmont from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Newmont has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.24.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $59.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.23 and its 200 day moving average is $63.17. Newmont has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $72.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $319,042.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,025,786.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total value of $321,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,642,869.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,747 shares of company stock worth $2,258,829. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,020,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,366,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,177,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,401 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Newmont by 53.6% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,537,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,005,000 after acquiring an additional 885,824 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Newmont by 86.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,742,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,550,000 after acquiring an additional 806,465 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 1,635.6% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 835,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,062,000 after acquiring an additional 787,737 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

