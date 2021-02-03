News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Position Reduced by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP lessened its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,435,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,157 shares during the period. News accounts for about 4.8% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 3.63% of News worth $385,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in News by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 715,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,034,000 after buying an additional 12,863 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in News by 1,359.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 10,648 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in News by 294.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 202,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 150,812 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in News by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 86,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 32,833 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in News by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,600,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,441,000 after purchasing an additional 394,159 shares during the period. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NWSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,751,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,155. News Co. has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $20.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.88.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

