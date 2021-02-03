News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments cut its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 602,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295,074 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.10% of News worth $10,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of News by 341.6% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 59,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 46,357 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of News by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of News by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of News by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,414,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,411,000 after purchasing an additional 484,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $19.79 on Wednesday. News Co. has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $20.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.61.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NWSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

