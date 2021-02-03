Newscrypto Price Hits $0.22 on Top Exchanges (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Newscrypto has a total market cap of $21.27 million and $579,692.00 worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newscrypto coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000594 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded up 36.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00055624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.98 or 0.00140802 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00064278 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00239286 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 83% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00075178 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00039399 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,999,874 coins and its circulating supply is 95,233,119 coins. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

Newscrypto can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

