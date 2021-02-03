Newton Coin Project One Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.00 (NCP)

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded down 52.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Newton Coin Project has a market cap of $17,828.19 and approximately $5.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Newton Coin Project has traded down 40.5% against the dollar. One Newton Coin Project coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 43.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project Coin Profile

NCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site. Newton Coin Project’s official message board is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Newton Coin Project

Newton Coin Project can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton Coin Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton Coin Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

