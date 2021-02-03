NexgenRx Inc. (NXG.V) (CVE:NXG) Shares Gap Up to $0.25

NexgenRx Inc. (NXG.V) (CVE:NXG)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.25, but opened at $0.28. NexgenRx Inc. (NXG.V) shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 2,500 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.65, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.20. The company has a market cap of C$19.58 million and a P/E ratio of 14.71.

NexgenRx Inc. (NXG.V) (CVE:NXG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.65 million for the quarter.

NexgenRx Inc administers, adjudicates, and pays drug, dental, and other extended health-care claims for the beneficiaries of health benefit plans in Canada. It offers prescription drug claims; dental claims; and claims for extended health benefits, as well as provides a health care spending account that offers an amount of money to an individual to pay for health or dental benefits.

