NEXT.coin Price Tops $0.0413 on Top Exchanges (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0413 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT.coin has a total market cap of $257,039.13 and approximately $10,361.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded down 26.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,841.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.00 or 0.01199747 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.31 or 0.00502990 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00036430 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000406 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00008383 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001170 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin (NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

