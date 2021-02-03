NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Position Raised by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 284.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,501 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 80.6% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 656.7% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.97. 222,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,413,682. The firm has a market cap of $162.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.17.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

