NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 357.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,628 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $24,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 656.7% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.14. The stock had a trading volume of 83,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,413,682. The stock has a market cap of $162.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.