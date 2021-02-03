Nexus (NXS) Trading Up 25.9% Over Last 7 Days

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Nexus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001270 BTC on exchanges. Nexus has a total market capitalization of $32.70 million and approximately $387,320.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nexus has traded 25.9% higher against the dollar.

Nexus Profile

Nexus (CRYPTO:NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 69,634,057 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official website is nexus.io.

Nexus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

