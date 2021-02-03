Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Short Interest Up 17.3% in January

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,210,000 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the December 31st total of 24,040,000 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NLSN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Nielsen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Nielsen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nielsen by 2.1% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Nielsen by 2.6% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 41,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nielsen by 1.1% during the third quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Nielsen by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Nielsen by 201.2% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter.

NLSN stock opened at $22.11 on Wednesday. Nielsen has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.64 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.69.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nielsen will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

