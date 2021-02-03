NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Position Cut by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC trimmed its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 136,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up about 1.9% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $19,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 3,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.8% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $2,843,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Williams Financial Group initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIKE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

Shares of NKE traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $138.26. 100,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,275,863. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.97 billion, a PE ratio of 79.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.54 and a 200-day moving average of $124.94.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

