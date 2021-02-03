NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,282 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up about 2.5% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $24,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 19.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,633,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,962,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,992 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,013,054 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $992,137,000 after buying an additional 319,266 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,869,189 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $862,358,000 after acquiring an additional 139,857 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 5,149,281 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $646,441,000 after acquiring an additional 508,255 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,307,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $540,773,000 after acquiring an additional 11,410 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.16. The stock had a trading volume of 194,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,275,863. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.94. The company has a market capitalization of $219.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.02, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NKE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

