Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Trading Up 6.2%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)’s stock price was up 6.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.98 and last traded at $24.43. Approximately 11,999,570 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 19,526,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NKLA shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Nikola from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Nikola from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.15.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.19. Research analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Nikola by 30,000.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nikola by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nikola by 218.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Company Profile (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

