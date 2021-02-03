Niobium Coin Market Cap Hits $189,920.70 (NBC)

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded down 23.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. During the last week, Niobium Coin has traded up 10% against the dollar. Niobium Coin has a market cap of $189,920.70 and approximately $453.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Niobium Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00066935 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $412.34 or 0.01083210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005834 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00046098 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00038674 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,787.43 or 0.04695494 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00015396 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00019953 BTC.

About Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin is a coin. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 coins and its circulating supply is 62,627,668 coins. The official website for Niobium Coin is niobiumcoin.io . The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” Niobium is an ERC20 utility token that powers the BOMESP exchange (São Paulo Virtual Business Currencies Exchange). The main services provided by the BOMESP exchange will be charged in NBC tokens. “

Niobium Coin Coin Trading

Niobium Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

