NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.76

Shares of NioCorp Developments Ltd. (TSE:NB) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.76 and traded as high as $0.78. NioCorp Developments shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 197,614 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of C$187.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.81.

NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that NioCorp Developments Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

NioCorp Developments Ltd. explores for and develops mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project located in Southeastern Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd.

