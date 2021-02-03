Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.15

Shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.15 and last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average is $3.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides sea, land, and air transportation services worldwide. The company offers various logistics services, including liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

