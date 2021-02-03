Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,940 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 4,790.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 3,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $303,562.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 98,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $7,588,229.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,288 shares of company stock valued at $10,907,059. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoNation stock opened at $73.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $78.33.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on AutoNation in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AutoNation from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on AutoNation from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.13.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

