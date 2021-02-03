Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 7,010 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Unum Group by 63.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Unum Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in Unum Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Unum Group in the third quarter worth $34,000. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

UNM stock opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $30.57. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

