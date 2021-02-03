Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 242.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Carvana by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $280.65 on Wednesday. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $22.16 and a twelve month high of $302.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.80 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CVNA shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Carvana in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Carvana from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Carvana from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.77.

In other Carvana news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.84, for a total value of $80,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,174,971.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total value of $512,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,468,489.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,915,071 shares of company stock valued at $718,016,482 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

