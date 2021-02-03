Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,672 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $15,261,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 33.6% during the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,809,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,143,000 after purchasing an additional 454,765 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,222,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,870,000 after purchasing an additional 395,057 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 106.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 424,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 218,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $3,575,000.

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $21.55 on Wednesday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $29.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 14.29, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.86 and a 200 day moving average of $18.96.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 3.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 152.38%.

EPRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.45.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

