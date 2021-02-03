Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,440 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of The Macerich worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Macerich by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,255,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,473 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in The Macerich by 205.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 628,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 423,060 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in The Macerich by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 789,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 315,127 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Macerich by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 475,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 255,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in The Macerich by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 944,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,410,000 after buying an additional 252,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $497,400,021.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana K. Anderson sold 24,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $278,837.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of The Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Compass Point upgraded shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $11.83.

NYSE:MAC opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The Macerich Company has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -136.76 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.34.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $185.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.58 million. The Macerich had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The Macerich’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The Macerich’s payout ratio is 16.95%.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

