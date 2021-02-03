Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 69.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Lear by 1.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,796,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $195,863,000 after purchasing an additional 26,348 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Lear by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,568,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $171,078,000 after purchasing an additional 34,479 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Lear by 6.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,471,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $160,420,000 after purchasing an additional 95,101 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Lear by 366.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 746,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,258,000 after purchasing an additional 586,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Lear by 76.8% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 514,921 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,152,000 after purchasing an additional 223,710 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LEA shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays upgraded Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.59.

NYSE LEA opened at $158.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 90.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $63.20 and a 12 month high of $170.68.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

