Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.29 Million Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 3,915.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 25.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II purchased 3,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,815.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,759.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

HRB opened at $18.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.24.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.15). H&R Block had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 379.12%. The firm had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

