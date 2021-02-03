Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.37 Million Stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,780 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 247,111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,979,000 after buying an additional 19,719 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,974,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $574,000. Finally, Hammer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $458,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director J Allen Kosowsky sold 5,197 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $534,771.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,166.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP W. Todd Woelfer sold 5,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,392 shares in the company, valued at $5,669,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,197 shares of company stock worth $1,307,271. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THO stock opened at $117.83 on Wednesday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $132.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.27.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.59. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.60%.

Several research firms have recently commented on THO. Truist increased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.36.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

