Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 64,700 Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 2,940.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,700 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Workhorse Group worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 271.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Workhorse Group news, VP Stephen M. Fleming sold 164,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $3,612,328.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 399,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,762,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Duane Hughes sold 55,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $1,209,922.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,317,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 882,574 shares of company stock worth $22,613,700. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

WKHS stock opened at $34.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.62. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $40.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research began coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Workhorse Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workhorse Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc engages in designing and build performance battery-electric vehicles and aircraft. It develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems. The firm operates in two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The Automotive division operates as a original equipment manufacturer of class 3-6 commercial-grade, medium-duty truck chassis, marketed under the Workhorse brand.

