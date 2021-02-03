Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 126,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,820 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Service Properties Trust worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $375,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley upgraded Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Service Properties Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Service Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

In other Service Properties Trust news, Director John L. Harrington sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $202,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $338,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SVC opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Service Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $22.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.52.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.22). Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 11.96% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Service Properties Trust will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.06%.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.