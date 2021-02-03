NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.90.

NI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upgraded NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NiSource from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In related news, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 4,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $99,929.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,144 shares in the company, valued at $124,947.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in NiSource in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NI opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. NiSource has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $30.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of -28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $902.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. Equities analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

