NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) Trading Up 14.2%

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSP)’s stock price shot up 14.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.22. 452,253 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 413,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drug therapies to treat rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

