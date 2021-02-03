NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of NMI in a research note issued on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.37.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NMI from $18.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NMI from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

Shares of NMIH stock opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.56. NMI has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $35.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $107.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.02 million. NMI had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 40.51%. NMI’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 71.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 17.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NMI during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NMI during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of NMI by 33.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 3,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $90,273.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 19,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $471,857.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,497,485.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 246,347 shares of company stock valued at $5,701,668. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

