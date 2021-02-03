Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) Trading Up 6.8%

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX)’s share price was up 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.77 and last traded at $12.50. Approximately 642,986 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 487,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NBLX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Noble Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Noble Midstream Partners from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Noble Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Noble Midstream Partners from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.21.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 3.46.

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.17). Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $187.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Noble Midstream Partners LP will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. This is a boost from Noble Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Noble Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 20,908 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Blackstone Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 917.8% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,460,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,693,000 after buying an additional 1,317,251 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 95.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 17,342 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 3.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 26.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities and Corporate. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

