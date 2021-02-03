Node Runners (NDR) Price Hits $41.63 on Exchanges

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Node Runners has a total market capitalization of $906,283.68 and $21,342.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Node Runners has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Node Runners token can now be purchased for approximately $41.63 or 0.00113013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00052875 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.49 or 0.00139794 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00067004 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.64 or 0.00243352 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 51.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00055037 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00039079 BTC.

Node Runners Token Profile

Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,770 tokens. The official website for Node Runners is noderunners.io . Node Runners’ official message board is noderunners.medium.com

Buying and Selling Node Runners

Node Runners can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

