Noir (NOR) Price Up 186.9% Over Last Week

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One Noir token can now be bought for $0.0257 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Noir has traded 186.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Noir has a market capitalization of $524,213.33 and $880.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Noir

NOR uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,433,191 tokens. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Token Trading

Noir can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

