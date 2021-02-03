Noku Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12,692.00 (NOKU)

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Over the last week, Noku has traded 73.1% higher against the dollar. Noku has a market capitalization of $6.67 million and approximately $12,692.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noku token can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000579 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Noku Profile

Noku (CRYPTO:NOKU) is a token. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,271,504 tokens. The official website for Noku is www.noku.io . Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noku’s official message board is medium.com/nokugroup

Buying and Selling Noku

Noku can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noku should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

