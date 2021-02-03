Norcros plc (NXR.L) (LON:NXR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $173.74

Norcros plc (NXR.L) (LON:NXR) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $173.74 and traded as high as $215.00. Norcros plc (NXR.L) shares last traded at $209.00, with a volume of 5,360 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Norcros plc (NXR.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

Get Norcros plc (NXR.L) alerts:

The company has a market cap of £168.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.24, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 205.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 173.74.

In other Norcros plc (NXR.L) news, insider Nick Kelsall sold 24,726 shares of Norcros plc (NXR.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.42), for a total value of £45,743.10 ($59,763.65).

Norcros plc (NXR.L) Company Profile (LON:NXR)

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Norcros plc (NXR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norcros plc (NXR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.