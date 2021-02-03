Nordic American Tankers (NAT) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Nordic American Tankers (NYSE: NAT):

2/3/2021 – Nordic American Tankers was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NORDIC AMERICAN is engaged of acquiring, disposing, owning, leasing, and chartering three double hull Suezmax oil tankers. “

1/29/2021 – Nordic American Tankers had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $3.50 to $3.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Nordic American Tankers was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NORDIC AMERICAN is engaged of acquiring, disposing, owning, leasing, and chartering three double hull Suezmax oil tankers. “

1/19/2021 – Nordic American Tankers was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NORDIC AMERICAN is engaged of acquiring, disposing, owning, leasing, and chartering three double hull Suezmax oil tankers. “

NAT stock opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $446.44 million, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.64. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $37.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.55 million. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 33.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 151.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,094,228 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after buying an additional 1,261,572 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Nordic American Tankers by 3.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 335,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,907 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Nordic American Tankers by 137.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,502,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 870,742 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. 30.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

