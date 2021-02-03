Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Trading Up 5.7% on Analyst Upgrade

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) shares traded up 5.7% on Wednesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $45.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Nordstrom traded as high as $36.60 and last traded at $36.50. 4,934,146 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 5,514,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.54.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on JWN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.94.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

In other Nordstrom news, insider Christine Deputy sold 15,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $576,005.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,993.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $312,313.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,275.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Zeit Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth about $1,607,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 407,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,706,000 after purchasing an additional 64,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 2.44.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.