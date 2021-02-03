North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Short Interest Update

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 262,900 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the December 31st total of 223,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in North American Construction Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 372,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in North American Construction Group by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 517,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 271,588 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in North American Construction Group by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in North American Construction Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 26,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group in the 3rd quarter worth $3,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities cut shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

NOA opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average is $8.23. The stock has a market cap of $285.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.38.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

