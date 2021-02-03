Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther forecasts that the bank will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NFBK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock opened at $12.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $681.83 million, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $16.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.88.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 4.67%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 213.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 7,853 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. 56.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 186,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,433. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.41%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.