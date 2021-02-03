Northland Securities Lowers GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) to Market Perform

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) was downgraded by stock analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on GWPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.08.

GWPH traded up $65.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.70. The company had a trading volume of 972,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,070. GW Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $67.98 and a 52 week high of $162.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.08 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.76.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.27. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $137.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that GW Pharmaceuticals will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals news, insider Adam D. George sold 79,860 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $936,757.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,948.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam D. George sold 675,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $7,453,456.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,405.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,443,984 shares of company stock worth $15,874,240. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 101,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,640,000 after purchasing an additional 22,481 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $68,339,000. DIAM Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. now owns 80,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 13,235 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 24,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

