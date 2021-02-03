Northrop Grumman Co. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $5.35 Per Share (NYSE:NOC)

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Northrop Grumman in a report issued on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $5.35 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s Q2 2021 earnings at $5.86 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $6.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $6.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $23.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $28.35 EPS.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NOC. Zacks Investment Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. 140166 cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.77.

NYSE NOC opened at $300.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $263.31 and a 1 year high of $374.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $297.75 and its 200 day moving average is $314.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 244.4% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 87.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

